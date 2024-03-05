Deputies searching for suspect after person shot at Coweta County apartment complex

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say shot someone at an apartment complex on Monday.
Deputies responded to the Shenandoah Forest Apartments on Forest Circle about someone shot. When deputies arrived, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
The unidentified victim was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital. The victim’s condition has not been released.
Deputies said the victim and suspect know each other.
There was a large police presence in the area on Tuesday afternoon as deputies searched for the suspect.
Deputies have not released a name or description of the suspect.
