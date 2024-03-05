Owner of lawn service who cleans properties for free asks for help after his equipment is stolen

ATLANTA — Jarvis Drake, the owner of a lawn service known for cleaning up blighted properties around the metro for free is asking for help.

The trailer full of his lawn equipment was stolen just as the season was starting.

“We are at almost 11,000 subscribers,” said Drake in regards to his YouTube page.

It appears he is always up for a challenge.

“All that I do know is this home has been an eyesore for a long time,” said Drake in one of the videos about lawns of abandoned homes or those belonging to the elderly that have become overgrown.

Drake takes jobs that pay, as well as volunteer work. That is, until last week.

“We were coming downstairs to the fourth floor to hook up our trailer. I said ‘Babe our trailer’s gone. It’s gone.’ I closed my eyes and opened them, and it wasn’t there,” said Drake.

He said his trailer was parked in his Buckhead community behind the gates for years. The trailer was stolen last Wednesday with the thousands of gear loaded onto it.

“My zero-turn mower, my blower. Everything commercial equipment. BR800 trimmers, weed eaters even my work boots. It was about 13 thousand plus of equipment,” said Drake.

Atlanta Police confirmed they are looking for the equipment.

Drake said the theft couldn’t have come at the worst time. He and his co-owner, who is also his girlfriend, were in between insurance companies.

“You know I work hard for this. I’m frustrated, it’s a slap in the face,” said Drake.

For now, Drake has turned to his supporters, raising money to replace the equipment through a GoFundMe page.

Drake plans to keep going.

He’s been honored by the Atlanta Department of Public Works for his community service and he doesn’t want to let his community down.

“I love being outside so to me it’s likely therapy,” said Drake.

