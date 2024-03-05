2 men arrested after setting car on fire, told police it was revenge on an ex-girlfriend

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after igniting a fire and damaging multiple cars in Sandy Springs.
Bodycam video from Sandy Springs police shows an officer putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher.
According to SSPD, on Sunday morning at approximately 5:24, officers were dealing with a separate incident at 1150 Hammond Drive when they heard an explosion nearby.
Seconds later, police said an eyewitness called 911 and said two men, who were dressed in all black and wearing white surgical masks and black gloves, poured gas over a car in a parking deck at 1160 Hammond Drive.
The eyewitness also told police that one of the men had a red gas can and the other had a backpack.
SSPD officers responded to the area and found both suspects near the scene.
De’Quavius Holmes and Jayson Similton were then arrested.
A total of five cars were damaged as a result of the fire.
Police said the suspects told them the motive behind the crime was revenge on an ex-girlfriend.
SSPD said the two men are being charged with five counts of Arson in the first degree.
