Coweta sex offender admits he’s addicted to child porn after failing lie detector test

NEWNAN, Ga. — A registered sex offender is facing a new charge after failing a lie detector test.

On Tuesday, Coweta County deputies searched a home on Springs Drive in Newnan.

Aaron Jones Rhodes, who is a registered sex offender, lives at the home.

Coweta officials said as part of Rhodes’ parole conditions, he failed a lie detector test after being asked if he had child pornography.

Authorities said they found numerous images of child pornography on Rhodes’ devices.

Investigators said Rhodes confessed to being addicted to child pornography.

Rhodes was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Gwinnett County. He received a 40-year sentence serving eight years in the Department of Corrections.

He was paroled in September 2023 and became a registered sex offender with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry.

Rhodes is currently being held at Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for violation of parole. He will be charged with sexual exploitation of children.

