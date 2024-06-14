EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Georgia police officer accused of beating woman during detainment

MANCHESTER, Ga. — The local NAACP wants a Manchester police officer fired after a cellphone video showed an altercation between the officer and a young woman.

The video obtained by Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is from June 10, 2024.

Manchester police Officer Donavan Scott-Sinclair is seen detaining another woman, while Zykerria Bowles sits and watches.

In the video, Bowles is heard yelling at the officer about the detainment.

After some back and forth with the woman, Scott-Sinclair grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground.

The two tussled before Officer Scott-Sinclair shocked Bowles with a Taser. Another officer assisted.

Bowles was eventually handcuffed and charged with obstruction.

“I was scared for my life out there, really,” Bowles said.

Friday, with the NAACP and Manchester city leaders by her side, Bowles spoke out for the first time.

“How did you feel that day?” Washington asked Bowles.

“Hurt. Violated,” Bowles said.

Channel 2 Action News pulled officer Donavon Scott-Sinclair’s POST record. It showed he was fired from the Fort Valley Police Department in 2018.

The record also showed he bounced from different law enforcement agencies and was placed on probation in 2019. POST did not explain why.

In 2020, while working security at a bar, investigators said Scott-Sinclair got into an altercation and subsequently shot and killed a man.

Scott-Sinclair faced murder charges, but those charges were later dropped.

Washington tried to reach Scott-Sinclair for comment through the police chief, but neither was available for comment on Friday.

The Manchester city manager and the mayor weighed in on the case.

“The case is under investigation and an internal review is taking place,” said Mark Pulliam, Manchester City Manager.

“There has to be change,” Mayor Mark Trimble told Washington.

“[I got] a million people behind me that are going to stand for me and do right and get my justice,” Bowles told supporters.

The case remains under investigation.

At last check, Scott-Sinclair remains employed with the Manchester Police Department.

