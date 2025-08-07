Child hit by SUV while riding e-bike in Coweta neighborhood

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A child is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Just before 7 p.m., troopers responded to a serious injury crash on Greenfield Lane at Carey Court in Grantville.

GSP said a child riding a Razor MX350 electric mini-bike was traveling west on Carey Court at the intersection with Greenfield Lane. A 2019 Nissan Kicks was traveling south on Greenfield Lane at the junction of Carey Court.

Troopers stated that the driver failed to yield to the Nissan Kicks, causing the front of the Nissan to collide with the mini-bike at the intersection.

The child, whose age and identity were not released, was not wearing a helmet and was flown to an Atlanta area hospital with serious injuries, GSP said.

