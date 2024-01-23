3 men arrested in connection with shooting up 4 homes, 2 cars in Coweta Co., police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday in Newnan.

On Jan. 21, at about 11:15 a.m., Newnan police responded to a report of “shots fired” near 54 Greenview Drive.

Officers searched the area and learned that no one inside the home was injured.

Detectives determined that four houses, two cars, and a mailbox were hit by the gunfire.

Police were able to get a description of the gunmen’s vehicle and two suspects were arrested later that evening on Berry Avenue by the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The Newnan Police Department Gang/VICE unit arrested another suspect in Fulton County.

Police arrested Nosym Douglas-Jerome Ferguson, 20, and Ellis Mack Buford, 20, and charged them with four counts of aggravated assault.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

Dontrez Alandis Adams was also arrested in connection with this case and charged with possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, extension 155.

