Delta flight from Atlanta loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff, FAA confirms

ATLANTA — A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta lost a wheel as it attempted to take off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

Delta Flight 982 from Atlanta Botago, which was operating on a Boeing 757 aircraft, lost a nose wheel from the gear. According to the incident report the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.”

Customers and their bags were removed from the plane and transferred to the gate on buses and then onto a replacement aircraft.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident. No one was injured.

There are around 2000 Boeing 757s and can carry nearly 250 passengers.

