LIST: Schools closed, some without power due to severe weather in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — After rounds of severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a few north Georgia school districts are making changes to their schedules.

Here is the list so far. This will be updated if more districts delay or cancel classes.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Gilmer County Schools and Habersham County Schools announced they would be closed on Thursday.

Gilmer originally delayed schools for two hours before deciding to close schools. Habersham officials said numerous roads, trees and downed power lines led to their closure.

“Road conditions are unsafe for buses and student drivers. All schools will be closed for students and staff today,” the district wrote.

In White County, high school students will have the day off. The district said there is no power at White County High School, forcing the school to close.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

In Union County, Woody Gap Schools will observe an online learning day on Thursday. The Blairsville campus will be open.

“Students should work on their online assignments or work packets as assigned. If you are dealing with power issues, your teachers will work with you,” the district wrote in a statement.

“If you are impacted by power outages, downed trees, or flooded roads, your child’s school will excuse either a tardy or absence today. Please be sure to use extreme caution when commuting to school this morning.”

Damage reported in Gilmer County, more severe storms moving through

