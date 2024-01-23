Uga X, winningest mascot in Georgia history, dies

Georgia Bulldogs are mourning the loss of a “Damn Good Dawg.”

The football program announced Tuesday that former mascot Que, known as Uga X, died peacefully in his sleep.

Uga X was born in May 2013 and formerly took over as the Georgia mascot on Nov. 21, 2015 during the Georgia-Georgia Southern game. He walked between the hedges in Athens and around the country until his retirement in the 2022 season.

He retired as the winningest mascot in Georgia history with back-to-back national championships, two Southeastern Conference football titles and wins at the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the university wrote in a statement.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Georgia Southern v Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 21: Uga X is officially "collared" prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles at Sanford Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

All official bulldogs who have served as Uga have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler and his family in Savannah.

Sonny Seiler died in August. His son, Charles Seiler, released the following statement about Que.

“Things will be a little different around the house for a while,” said Charles Seiler. “Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he’ll be a little later each day.”

