9-year-old child stabbed by 15-year-old sibling, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing between two kids.

The incident happened along Middleton Road in Northwest Atlanta.

Investigators said a 15-year-old stabbed a 9-year-old.

Police said the child is alert, conscious and breathing, and was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear how the children know each other. They have not been identified.

It’s also unclear if the 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

