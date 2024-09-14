17-year-old arrested after bringing concealed gun to Coweta County football game

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested at a high school football game on Friday evening after he was found in possession of a concealed carry handgun, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News.

In a statement posted to Facebook by the Coweta County School System, Northgate High School Principal Ashley Wilkes said at 9:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Northgate v. Newnan High School football game, CCSO deputies arrested a East Coweta High School student who was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Northgate school officials and CCSO school resource officers saw a student in the home stands with what they thought to be a concealed handgun in their waistband. When the student was approached, he ran from law enforcement.

The student was caught, arrested and was taken to the Coweta County Jail.

