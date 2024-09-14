17-year-old arrested after bringing concealed gun to Coweta County football game

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested at a high school football game on Friday evening after he was found in possession of a concealed carry handgun, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News.
In a statement posted to Facebook by the Coweta County School System, Northgate High School Principal Ashley Wilkes said at 9:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Northgate v. Newnan High School football game, CCSO deputies arrested a East Coweta High School student who was found to be in possession of a handgun.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Northgate school officials and CCSO school resource officers saw a student in the home stands with what they thought to be a concealed handgun in their waistband. When the student was approached, he ran from law enforcement.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA football player arrested for driving at speeds above 100 miles per hour
- State will not charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Georgia election interference case
- 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout near Spalding County Courthouse
The student was caught, arrested and was taken to the Coweta County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group