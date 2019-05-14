Couple says 'so-called owner' swindled them out of thousands after touring property

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County couple told Channel 2 Action News they fell for a rental scam and now they're out more than $2,000.
Tarryn Tallow said she and her boyfriend were looking for a new place that would accept their husky dog.
She said they found what they thought was the perfect option in Lawrenceville through an app called Apartment List.
But she said that, after they paid the deposit and rent, the person listed as the property owner stopped communicating with them.
"We had to come here and we had to come out another $2,000 and that was, like, all our money and we were both trying to go back to school but we got to wait again,” Tallow said.
