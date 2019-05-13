24-year-old reported missing after wrecking car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for help in finding a man who hasn't been since he wrecked his pickup truck earlier this month.
According to Suwanee police, Alec Christopher Davis wrecked his car May 4 around 5:15 p.m. in the Village Grove subdivision.
Police said he crashed his truck into a mailbox and into another car in the road. He then walked off fromt he scene.
The 24-year-old's phone has been turned off, police said, and there has been no activity on his bank accounts.
Davis was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white tank top. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including one that says "me" on his forearm. He also has gauges in his ears.
