Cordele commissioner arrested with 17 others during GBI gang operation, 5 still wanted

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 18 people were arrested on Wednesday, including a city commissioner in Crisp County.

Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested with 23 others as GBI agents served 120 arrest warrants in Operation Shyne Down, targeting the criminal street gang G-Shyne Bloods.

According to the GBI, the arrests were the culmination of a nine-month, multi-agency investigation, which included undercover operations and collaboration with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Cordele District Attorney’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and ATF to identify the leadership structure of the G-Shyne Blood Gang in Crisp County.

Reeves was charged with conspiracy to sell marijuana, in addition to gang-related and racketeering offenses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Today marks a significant victory for our community. Over a year ago, this agency stood on the courthouse steps in Crisp County, surrounded by state and local partners, pledging to work together to address the alarming rise in gang-related criminal activities and youth violence. Operation Shyne Down is a testament to the promise made,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock. “Your unwavering commitment and courage exemplify the oath we took. While today’s success is a significant milestone, we recognize that our work is far from over. To the families and residents of Crisp County: know that we remain steadfast in our mission to protect and serve.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said the following people were arrested:

Chad Davis, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Royce Reeves, age 52, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Felix Lawton, age 32, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Garstacfeus Dean, age 47, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Gerard Towns, age 32, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Ja’niah Ward, age 24, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with sale of Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, and RICO.

Keith Spivey, age 46, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Xavier Cross, age 22, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jaelon Blakey, age 23, Valdosta, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Walter Johnson, age 32, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Kevonta Jackson, age 31, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jaquavis King, age 30, of Douglas, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Christopher Westbrook, age 36, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Dontae Saliford, 27, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with giving false statements and writings, Gang Act A, and Gang Act B.

Shaquill Savage, age 31, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Lee Savage, age 21, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to sell marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, and RICO.

Vantavious Williams, age 31, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with sale of marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Gang Act D, Use of a Communications Facility, and RICO.

Dontavious Colson, age 30, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

“Criminal street gangs and their senseless acts of violence wreak havoc in our communities and place the citizens of Georgia in danger,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said. “The GBI and our partners work relentlessly to stand between this threat and the innocent citizens we are sworn to protect. Operation Shyne Down is a testament to this commitment. We will not tolerate acts that put our communities and law enforcement in danger, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who commit these violent acts to keep Georgia and its citizens safe.”

While the operation led to 18 arrests, five individuals are still wanted.

Derek Grady Jr., age 19, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with Conspiracy to sell Marijuana, Gang Act A, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Frederick Jackson, age 25, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Jy’nickalys Mainor, age 22, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Marqurion Walker, age 32, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Kelvin Ross, age 31, of Cordele, Ga. Charged with conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

Officials said the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Department of Community Supervision (DCS), the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, the GBI Special Operations Unit, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Valdosta Police Department, the Perry Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol all assisted in the operation

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2024 Cox Media Group