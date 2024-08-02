Parents concerned about broken AC at elementary school days before students return

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Parents at a DeKalb County school are worried after the air-conditioning wasn’t working during their open house.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Kingsley Elementary School Friday, where workers have been all day installing two huge air conditioners the district rented to cool down the building.

Parents said it was 85 degrees in the classrooms when they went to Thursday’s open house.

“There were some portable air conditioners in the classrooms, however, we were still hot and sweaty,” parent Katy Lucey said.

Lucey said she loves the Dunwoody school, but that it has had issues with heating and cooling for the last five years.

“We’ve been asking for a new HVAC since 2019,” she said. “We’re a smaller school. We’re a Title 1 school, and so we just want to make sure we get the same treatment as all the other elementary schools in Dekalb County.”

Some parents said administrators told them the district can’t replace certain parts with their current HVAC system because its so old.

“All of a sudden it’s an eleventh-hour situation and they keep putting Band-aids on it,” grandparent Arthur Goodelman said.

Meredith Alberto said they’ve been well-aware of the issue for years.

“And then for them to tell us now it’s an old system and they’re having trouble getting parts is disingenuous,” Alberto said. “At this point, they system just needs to be replaced.”

Fernandes learned that Chamblee Middle School and Dunwoody High School are also having issues.

Students return to school Monday in DeKalb County.

