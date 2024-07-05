Local

Cooling centers to open in metro Atlanta due to extreme heat ahead of the weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

(Lemon_tm/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Cooling Centers will be open on Friday, July 5, as temperatures rise across the city.

On Thursday, a Heat Advisory was issued across the metro Atlanta.

In fact, it was so hot that the AJC Peachtree Road Race ended early and a black flag alert was issued due to extreme and dangerous weather conditions.

In response to National Weather Service forecasts of heat indices exceeding 100 degrees, DeKalb County is opening cooling centers on Friday, July 5.

The following centers are:

  • Redan Recreation Center at 1839 Phillips Rd, Lithonia
  • Tobie Grant Recreation Center at 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottsdale
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Dr. Decatur

The City of Atlanta is also opening a cooling center to help residents combat the heat:

  • Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center located at 98 WM Holmes Borders Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Water will be provided.

Heat advisory continues

