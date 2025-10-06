Congregation members keeping the faith after arson destroys their church in Austell

AUSTELL, Ga. — Members of the Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries in Austell are determined to rebuild after their church was damaged by arson last week.

The congregation gathered outside the charred remains of their church on Joe Jerkins Boulevard for a Sunday morning service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say a former church member, Aries Jordan, set the building on fire last week. They have charged Jordan with arson after she allegedly sent threatening messages about burning the church and harming the pastor.

“It was unimaginable, it was unthinkable,” said Pastor Raphael Grant, the lead pastor of the church, reflecting on the devastation.

“This really hurt us in a way we can’t imagine,” said Gifty Nyame, a church member, expressing the congregation’s pain.

Grant received a call in the middle of the night last week, informing him of the fire. Upon arrival, he found the church “completely burnt into rubbles.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Despite the destruction, the congregation remains hopeful and looks forward to rebuilding. This is also not the first time the church has faced such adversity.

Previously, the building was damaged by flooding, requiring a rebuild.

“God could’ve obstructed it but didn’t, and if he didn’t, it means he has a higher purpose,” Grant said.

The congregation held their service in the parking lot, where they sang and prayed together, drawing strength from their community and faith.

Grant assured them that they would find a temporary place for worship while planning the reconstruction of their church. If you wish to donate, click here for the GoFundMe account.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group