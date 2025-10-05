Man arrested after fighting with employee, firing shots in Kennesaw restaurant

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police are investigating a shooting that happened at Martin’s Restaurant on Sunday morning.

The Kennesaw Police Department responded to the restaurant at 8:41 a.m. Police say the incident began with an argument between two employees, leading one to call her husband, Jeffrey Alan Thomas, 46, who then arrived and escalated the situation.

Upon arrival, officers determined there was a physical fight between Thomas and another employee. Thomas fired multiple rounds inside the restaurant before leaving with his wife.

With help from the Cobb County Police Department, Thomas and his wife were detained at their home and taken to the Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division for questioning.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Thomas’s wife had sustained a minor gunshot wound, but she declined medical treatment and was released. Both Thomas and the other employee involved in the altercation sustained minor injuries unrelated to gunfire.

Thomas was arrested and booked at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. He faces multiple charges, including five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property, and cruelty to children.

The Kennesaw Police Department expressed gratitude to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators for their assistance at the scene.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have had a much worse outcome,” said Chief Bill Westenberger. “Our officers and partners with Cobb County Police Department acted quickly to ensure the suspect was taken into custody and the community remained safe.”

The investigation into the shooting at Martin’s Restaurant remains active, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the Kennesaw Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533 or email KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov.

