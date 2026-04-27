Community treehouse vandalized at north Georgia park

ROME, Ga. — A community park in north Georgia was vandalized recently with offensive words and paint.

Now, the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful and the Rome Police Department want to make sure those responsible are held accountable.

Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful posted pictures of the graffiti, painted over the community treehouse at Ridge Ferry Park.

The organization said the unwanted paintjob “contains offensive and vulgar language, completely inappropriate for a public space used by families, children and the community.”

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The treehouse, according to Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, is a place where the community can come to “pause, reflect and take in the beauty” around them, not just an educational space.

“Vandalism like this doesn’t just damage a structure,” the organization said. “It disrespects a shared space that belongs to everyone and takes away from the experience of those who come here for peace, learning, and inspiration.”

Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful said it wants whoever damaged the space to be held accountable, but the organization said it also believes in restoration and are committed to repairing the space.

Rome police were more direct about what they want to happen next, and they’re calling on the community to help make it happen.

“ROME!!!!! Let’s do better! Be the hero and let us know who did this! The materials will be provided for the offender(s) to CLEAN. IT. UP,” the police department posted.

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