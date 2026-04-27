Former family minister sentenced to 20 years in jail, with 10 to serve on child porn charges

NEWNAN, Ga. — A former minister at a Coweta County church was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 to serve, after he was found to have child pornography.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morgan James Gravely in April 2024 after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an IP address, belonging to Gravely, which contained child porn.

A search warrant was then executed at his Newnan home, resulting in several electronic devices being taken as evidence.

Gravely was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation after an interview with an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator.

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The arrest report listed Gravely’s employer as the Newnan Church of Christ.

Online archive from September 2023 shows Gravely served as families minister.

At the time, the church sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“James Morgan Gravley is no longer serving on the ministry staff of the Newnan Church. As a church family, we are all deeply saddened by the events of the last week, and ask you to join us in prayer for James, his family, and our church family. We thank you for your prayers and concern.”

Gravely took a plea deal on Monday and was sentenced to four 20-year concurrent terms in jail, with 10 to serve. Once released, he must register as a sex offender.

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