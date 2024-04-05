Family minister in Coweta County charged with possession of child porn, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A minister at a Coweta County church faces charges after he was found in possession of child porn.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Morgan James Gravely was arrested on Wednesday.

Last month, deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an IP address, belonging to Gravely which contained child porn.

A search warrant was then executed at his Newnan home, resulting in several electronic devices being taken as evidence.

Gravely was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation after an interview with an Internet Crimes Against Crimes Against Children Investigator.

The arrest report listed Gravely’s employer as the Newnan Church of Christ. Online archive from September 2023 shows Gravely served as families minister.

The church’s current website does not show him.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the church for a statement.

