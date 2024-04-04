Neighbors complain about people repeatedly having sex in parking lot of Atlanta adult business

ATLANTA — Some neighbors who live near an adult business say activity from the establishment is ruining their quality of life.

The city is now trying to shut the business down.

Neighbors told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that surveillance cameras routinely capture people having sex in parking lots of Tokyo Valentino near her home.

“Sex going on at the parking lot. Even 9 a.m. in the morning,” a neighbor who asked not to be identified said. “If you come here after at 3 a.m. you will see a lot going on.”

The city sent Tokyo Valentino a non-compliance letter and directive to cease and desist.

It says the business is operating illegal adult video booths and it captured two customers having sex in the parking lot.

