Accident shuts down Buford Highway in both directions, knocks out power in Chamblee, officials say

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — An accident Thursday morning has caused a major highway to shut down.

The accident happened right in front of the Chamblee Police Department.

Buford Highway has been shut down in both directions.

According to Chamblee officials, the accident was caused by construction crews, which created a power outage in the area.

Due to the outage, citizens will not be able to gain access to the Public Safety building. Georgia Power is working to restore power, which could take between four to six hours, according to the city.

Georgia Power outage map currently shows 168 customers without power as of 11:55 a.m.

City officials said no injuries were reported.

At this time, motorists are asked to avoid the area. No word on when the highway will be reopened.

