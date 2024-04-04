Woman shot dead inside SUV, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A woman was found shot to death in the passenger seat of a car at an Atlanta gas station early Thursday morning, according to police.
Shortly after midnight, a man driving an SUV pulled up to a BP gas station on Cleveland Ave and flagged down an officer, saying a woman was shot dead inside the car.
Officers said the victim was a 42-year-old woman but did not identify her.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene in southwest Atlanta working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Police still have not identified a shooter and are still speaking with the driver to learn more about this deadly shooting.
As of 5 a.m., yellow tape and several police cars were still at the BP station.
