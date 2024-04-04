Man chokes roommate with TV cable, stabs him to death at Gwinnett home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY — Gwinnett County police have released new information after officers found a man dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

The victim’s roommate, identified as 19-year-old Erik Ruiz Lopez, faces malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges for choking and stabbing him.

Gwinnett police responded around 1:45 a.m. to a home off Ivy Birch Way after a caller said they heard loud noises and someone grunting for help.

Police saw lights on at the house and said someone, later identified as Ruiz Lopez, answered the door.

On Thursday, investigators said they believe the 19-year-old and the victim got into a fight in the bedroom they share.

Police said Ruiz Lopez choked his roommate with a television cable, left the room and came back with a knife. Officers said he stabbed his roommate multiple times. The man died a the scene.

Gwinnett police have notified the victim’s family, but are not releasing his name at this time.

