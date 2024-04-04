Deputy stabbed by 2 inmates while locking down Henry County jail for the night, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was stabbed inside the Henry County Jail late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that deputies were locking the jail for the night when two inmates stabbed a deputy with shanks. The deputy who was stabbed then tased one of the inmates as they ran away.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Deputies are now searching the jail for weapons. The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the two inmates and the deputy who was stabbed.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

