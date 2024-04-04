Powerball drawing: Kroger in metro Atlanta sells $1 million winning ticket

MARIETTA, Ga. — Attention, Kroger shoppers: If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Marietta, you could be a $1 million richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirms to Channel 2 Action News that a ticket matched all numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. Someone purchased the $1 million ticket at Kroger store at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

The Georgia Lottery says there were also three $50,000 winning tickets sold at the Shell Food Mart at 3636 Hwy 5 in Douglasville; Airport S. mart off Airport Thruway in Columbus; and the Fast Break off East 1st Street in Vidalia.

If you weren’t the lucky winner, you will get another chance at the jackpot after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number. The jackpot rolled over to $1.23 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

You can watch and see if you’re the big jackpot winner Saturday LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

How do you claim a winning ticket?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

