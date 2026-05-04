Collision with train destroys car in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — A car was extensively damaged Sunday after it got stuck on train tracks and the train couldn’t stop in time.

The crash happened in Union City next to Highway 29.

The Union City Deputy Chief James Thompkins said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before the collision.

Photos provided to Channel 2 Action News by Union City EMS show the damage to the vehicle,

Neither the car’s driver nor the crew aboard the freight train were hurt.

CSX is investigating the crash.

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