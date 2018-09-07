0 Students say mushrooms growing in living room among deplorable conditions at rental

ATLANTA - When Kaycee Walker and her two roommates moved into a quaint Grant Park home on May 1, they were excited until, Walker said, they started noticing major problems.

She called Channel 2 Action News and showed us their rental home on Rosedale Avenue.

On the outside, scattered tools had been left by workers, but Walker wanted us to see the inside of the home.

"All the electrical is messed up," Walker said. "The doors also don't close all the way. There is an insulation problem that we try to tell them they need stripped for. We don't have any working fire alarms. You can tell at the top."

Walker used to sleep in the back bedroom until she got sick and ended up in the hospital.

"I got super sick because I was living in this with room and water issues," Walker said.

Walker recorded video last month that appears to show water coming through the exposed wall as workers were working to patch it up.

"I was sleeping right here. I had a mushroom growing out of the floor, in this spot right here," Walker said as she pointed to her living room floor.

Walker and her roommates, who are all college students and collectively pay $1,500 in rent per month, showed Channel 2's Nefertiti Jáquez emails and work orders they've been sending to their landlord since May 10.

While she admits workers have been out many times, Walker said they never actually fix anything.

Jáquez studied Walker's lease, which says the landlord will address the issues "with reasonable promptness after receipt of written notice from resident."

Jáquez obtained an email sent to the tenants from landlord Randal Fleming on Tuesday, in which he said:

"I acknowledge your utter dismay about the conditions and apologize again. I will do my best to resolve any remaining to-do items as soon as possible."

The landlord told Channel 2 Action News he has been doing all he can to make sure things get fixed and that people should not rush to judgment.

"There is a big fear of being here because of general health, general safety, just because of the way it's been kept," Walker said.

Jáquez met with a legal analyst who combed over Georgia law, which says, “The landlord must keep the premises in repair.”

Jáquez spoke to code enforcement, who said they will survey the home Friday.

