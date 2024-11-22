Cold weather affecting North Carolina community still recovering from Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Winter weather is gripping North Carolina communities still reeling from Hurricane Helene nearly two months ago.

On Friday morning, there was snow on the ground across western North Carolina.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Buncombe County on Friday where the challenge now is keeping everyone warm. Mims found people who crossed state lines to ensure North Carolina locals don’t get left in the cold.

On Friday, people lined up at Highland Brewing, where a nonprofit called BeLoved Asheville gave away heaters, water and other must-haves.

Claudia Wilkins drove more than three hours from Cumming, Ga. bringing propane tanks and water filters and other necessities. She knew winter was closing in on these mountains and the needs keep mounting.

“I did sign up to volunteer, but they’re so busy, they can’t get back to anybody. So I thought the only real way to find out what they needed was to come, so here I am,” Wilkins said.

She was not the only one to bring gifts to people in the area on Friday.

Willie Williams and a group from Mount Moriah AME church near Columbia, South Carolina, arrived with a pickup truck loaded with necessities, including heaters.

Friday was Williams’ first trip to the mountains since Helene unleashed its fury on the area.

“We’ve done a good thing, trying to help folks who are in need...because everybody needs a little help now and then. When people need help, everybody needs to chip in,” Williams said.

Wilkins has chipped in. She insists it’s not much. But for somebody in these mountains, her three-hour drive will go a long way.

“I don’t know, I just try to help people as much as I can. it’s something we all need to do: be more collaborative, more cooperative,” Wilkins said.

BeLoved Asheville will keep distributing items most days, giving out heaters and other supplies. Volunteers are also going into communities, spreading the warmth to a community that needs it.

