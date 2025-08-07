Cocaine found in south Georgia elementary school, employee arrested

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a south Georgia elementary school is facing charges after a baggie of cocaine was found inside.
On the first day of school last week, a school custodian at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School in Bulloch County found a bag with a suspicious white powder on the floor of a common area inside the school.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A school resource officer took the bag to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, where it was confirmed to be cocaine.
School administrators watched surveillance video and identified employee Pamela Darien as a suspect.
Darien turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of cocaine and violation of controlled substance laws within a drug-free zone.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ rapper Erica Banks charged with having stolen gun at airport
- Clayton County woman trying to pay her rent, but says landlord won’t take her money
- Jeezy couldn’t get a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore, so his Uber driver took him
The sheriff’s office says that no children came into contact with the cocaine.
Darien is no longer employed by Bulloch County Schools.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group