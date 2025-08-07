Cocaine found in south Georgia elementary school, employee arrested

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a south Georgia elementary school is facing charges after a baggie of cocaine was found inside.

On the first day of school last week, a school custodian at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School in Bulloch County found a bag with a suspicious white powder on the floor of a common area inside the school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A school resource officer took the bag to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, where it was confirmed to be cocaine.

School administrators watched surveillance video and identified employee Pamela Darien as a suspect.

Darien turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of cocaine and violation of controlled substance laws within a drug-free zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office says that no children came into contact with the cocaine.

Darien is no longer employed by Bulloch County Schools.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group