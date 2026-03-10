Woman shoots, kills man near park concession stand; says she feared for life

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Powder Springs police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Powder Springs Park on Sunday night. The woman who shot him said she feared for her life.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigation on Monday.

Police said officers went to the park around 9:22 p.m. Sunday in response to someone being shot.

Officers performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, but the man later died at the hospital. On Tuesday, police identified him as 30-year-old Rashad Liddwell.

According to Powder Springs police, the woman, later identified as Tiffanie Witehrspoon, told them she feared for her life and thought she was in danger, causing her to shoot Liddwell.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Witherspoon told officers she thought Liddwell was going to attack her.

The two were near the women’s bathroom when the shooting happened, near the concession stand.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to two women at the park, who said they only go during the day.

Another park visitor, a man, said he feels safe at the park.

Currently, no charges have been filed and no one has been arrested.

The department said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, they could not comment on any specific claims, potential motives or legal defenses and would not comment on speculation about possible sexual assault.

“Investigators are working to establish the facts through evidence and witness statements,” the department said, “We understand the public’s interest in this case and are committed to being as transparent as possible.”

Newell reached out to Witherspoon to get her side of the story but did not hear back.

CCPD asks that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Curtis McClendon at 770-943-1616.

