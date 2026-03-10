Man shot, killed by woman at Cobb County park

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A man has died after police say a woman shot him at a local park.

The shooting happened Sunday around 9:22 p.m. at Powder Springs Park. Powder Springs police arrived and found a 30-year-old man shot in the chest.

Officers began CPR until paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:01 p.m.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned the shooting happened behind the women’s bathroom near the concession stand.

Police said the 30-year-old was shot by a woman, who called police after it happened. The woman who shot the man called police after it happened. No charges have been filed, but police know who she is.

“At this time, no known relationship between the individuals has been established,” the department said. “Powder Springs Police Department extends its condolences and prayers to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Police said there is no danger to the public. Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call Powder Springs Detective Curtis McClendon at 770-943-1616.

