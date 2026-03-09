‘A hero’: Security guard slain outside bar mourned by family, community

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is mourning the loss of a beloved family member and football coach killed early Saturday morning.

Jordan Jones was working security at a Cobb County tavern where, Acworth police say, a gunman fatally shot him after he broke up a fight.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen talked to the victim’s family, who live in Gwinnett County. They are devastated. Family members say Jordan Jones was a man who loved family and football.

The Mountain View High School community released a touching memorial and tribute to Jordan Jones, where he played and coached.

Police say he was working as a security guard at the Saddle Bar in Acworth.

Managers at the bar say a woman was being assaulted outside the place and Jordan Jones stepped in and stopped it. But police say the suspect involved in the altercation then pulled a gun.

“Jordan being who Jordan is, you know, he sees something going on wrong, you know, he’s not gonna just let it happen, watch others on while they tape it,” said Edward Jones, Jordan’s uncle. “So he stepped in, and just said, you know, he was not violent with the guy, you know? He simply grabbed him, an old bear hug, and put him to the side.”

Police say 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons of Douglasville is jailed for the shooting. Charges include felony murder.

