Woman lost her arm during chase with Cobb officers over shoplifting. Now she’s suing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who lost part of her arm after a chase and crash with Cobb County officers earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the county.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Terri Ball says she was an innocent passenger in a car being chased by police in February when she suffered major injuries.

The lawsuit says that the driver had been accused of shoplifting, but Ball was not aware and asked him for a ride.

Officer Kevin Meuse, who is named as a defendant, spotted the car and followed it as it left the store, according to the lawsuit.

Instead of pulling over, the driver, Patrick Dingivan, fled from officers.

Ball asked Dingivan to stop the car so she could get out, the lawsuit claims.

But before he could stop the car, Officer Meuse executed a PIT maneuver, sending the car into the air and throwing Ball from the car.

She suffered fractures to her spine, femur, pelvis, ribs and face, as well as having to have a part of her right arm amputated, it goes on to say.

The lawsuit adds that a second officer, identified only as John Doe, Tased Ball while she was on the ground despite having obvious, severe injuries.

The lawsuit claims that chasing and executing a PIT maneuver on a car for suspected shoplifting is “reckless and negligent.”

It seeks a jury trial and payment for Ball’s injuries, pain and suffering, medical bills, lost wages and more.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a statement that they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Ball’s attorneys for a statement.

