Large wildfire in south Georgia is 10% contained; residents warned evacuation may be necessary

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. — A wildfire in Clinch County has grown to nearly 7,000 acres and is currently just 10% contained.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said the fire started Saturday on private land and quickly grew to about 6,960 acres.

Clinch County Emergency Management Agency told residents Monday to be prepared to evacuate.

"The alert for those living near HWY 441 between Headlight RD and Tiger Lake Rd to be prepared to evacuate if instructed remains as winds may shift towards this area," the agency said on social media.

Air support from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol helped the Georgia Forestry Commission with the firefight this weekend.

The commission said they expect an incident management team to be fully active Tuesday to support the response to this blaze and others in the area.

The current drought and weather conditions are favorable for the growth and development of wildfires.

As of the last U.S. Drought Monitor update, nearly 70% of Georgia is in extreme drought, Severe Weather Team 2’s Ashley Kramlich reported Thursday.

Clinch County is one of the southern Georgia counties experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

The National Weather Service classifies exceptional drought as "Exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses; shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells creating water emergencies."

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission’s data, 97 fire incidents are currently active statewide, with nearly 9,000 acres burned.

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