Woman killed in Cobb County condo fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed in a fire at a Cobb County condo complex overnight Tuesday.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is at the scene on Drennon Ave. where the fire broke out on the 2nd floor.
Washington spoke to another resident who was able to get out of the building safely.
Washington also spoke with a friend of the victim who said "I just saw her yesterday."
We're hearing from a survivor for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
"I just saw her yesterday."
Family and friends just gave me this picture of the woman killed in a Cobb County condo fire.
Family and friends just gave me this picture of the woman killed in a Cobb County condo fire.
BREAKING:
1 woman died in a condo fire.
I'm on the scene speaking with a survivor, now.
1 woman died in a condo fire. I'm on the scene speaking with a survivor, now.
