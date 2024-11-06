Woman critically injured while crossing busy Cobb County street

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was critically injured after crossing a busy Cobb County street on Tuesday night.

Cobb County police said the woman was crossing Ernest Barrett Parkway outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Mitsubishi.

Officers identified the driver of the car as Christine Moore of Powder Springs.

The unidentified woman hit was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

