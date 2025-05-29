Woman charged with neglect after elderly man found dead in Cobb home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is being held without bond after police say they found a man dead inside a home.

Cobb County police say they were called to a home on Stoneridge Drive around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning for an unresponsive man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found a man dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say they believe foul play was involved.

Rachel Ward, 62, has been arrested and charged with neglect of an elderly person.

TRENDING STORIES:

She is being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what led up to Ward’s arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group