Woman body-slammed trying to steal gun from gun store, officials say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A woman faces felony charges after she attempted to steal a handgun from TruPrep on Cobb Parkway in Marietta, Marietta PD said.

Video that the store posted on social media shows the interaction, including the method the store manager used to apprehend her.

Priscilla Foster was detained by store employees after she attempted to leave the store with a Canik TP9SF handgun, valued at $359.99, without paying on Nov. 19, the arrest report said.

Griffin Totty, a sales representative, told the sheriff’s office Foster was examining the handgun when she suddenly ran towards the front door of the store with the gun.

Robert Sheppard, the store manager, chased Foster and “ultimately used a soft-hand technique to bring her to the ground,” detaining her with a plastic tie until police arrived, according to the arrest report.

A deputy found an unopened box of 9MM ammunition in Foster’s purse, which was also unpaid for and valued at $11.99. The total value of the merchandise Foster attempted to steal was $371.98, police said.

A background check revealed that Foster was on probation at the time of the incident.

Foster was advised of her Miranda rights and chose not to speak without a lawyer present. She was transported to Cobb ADC for booking.

Foster faces charges of felony theft by taking, Marietta PD said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group