Woman accused of breaking half of ceiling, trespassing in vacant metro Atlanta apartment

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of squatting in a vacant apartment on Favor Road and busting open half of the ceiling.

An arrest affidavit says Sandra Voltaire was allegedly squatting in a vacant unit at the CobbleStone Apartments.

While staying there, without permission, Voltaire was found sleeping in the unit when maintenance came in to do routine maintenance.

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In the unit, workers found Voltaire lying on the floor of one of the bedrooms and half the ceiling on the floor.

The arrest warrant for Voltaire says the other half of the ceiling was still up but also damaged.

Maintenance workers told police, when they arrived at the scene to arrest Voltaire, that the repairs would cost between $1,500 to $2,000.

Trash and other times were also found scattered around the apartment, according to court records.

She was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

Voltaire was awarded a $2,500 bond, but banned from the apartments as a condition of bond.

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