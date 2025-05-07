White Water reopens for 2025 season this Saturday

MARIETTA, Ga. — Six Flags White Water opens for the season this Saturday, May 10.

The water park is adding Cabana Village this year, which they call a “new luxury rental experience.”

Each cabana accommodates up to ten people and includes dedicated concierge service, private access to the Little Hooch Lazy River, shaded seating, and personal lockers.

The park has also added food and beverage offerings, including milkshakes, freshly baked cookies, and a new signature pizza.

Six Flags White Water is open on weekends between May 10 and May 18.

Summer daily operation begins May 24.

The park is honoring active and retired military personnel during Military Appreciation Days from May 24 to 26.

Both active military personnel and veterans will receive free park admission on those dates. A valid military ID is required.

And up to six discounted admission tickets can be purchased in advance online.

The park features more than 24 water slides, interactive children’s areas, and a wave pool.

