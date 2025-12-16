West Cobb VA clinic closes due to flooding for 2nd time in 2025

MARIETTA, Ga. — Some veterans were left scrambling for care after a flood forced the closure of the West Cobb VA clinic in Marietta.

“My primary care sent me here to get some lab work done,” former U.S. Marine Ronald Hadley told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

But Hadley did not know the West Cobb VA temporarily shut down, until Washington told him on Tuesday.

“And the pipes are burst?” Hadley asked.

“Yes sir,” Washington answered.

“This is not a joke?” Hadley asked.

“No sir,” Washington answered.

Launey Alexander learned when he saw a note at the front desk.

“I just read the sign,” Army Veteran Launey Alexander told Channel 2 Action News.

VA officials told Washington a pipe burst and flooded the building this week.

The clinic experienced a similar incident when a pipe burst and flooded the facility in July.

“You would expect to send out something to let us know. They mistreat us anyway,” said one Veteran.

On Tuesday, some veterans who came to the clinic for lab work, were sent to other clinics nearly half an hour away.

“It’s about 10 miles. I’ve never been to this clinic before, so I hope everything runs smoothly,” Alexander said.

The VA said schedulers were contacting some veterans to change appointments or conduct virtual appointments while work on the pipe continues.

“I don’t know when I get to the new clinic whether it will be crowded or backed up because of the overflow from this clinic that is closed down right now,” Alexander explained.

A representative with the Atlanta VA Health Care System said the repairs should be completed soon.

