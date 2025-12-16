West Cobb VA Clinic closed due to flooding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs announced the West Cobb VA Clinic on Midway Road in Marietta is temporarily closed.

Due to flooding, the timeline of how long the clinic will be closed is not known.

Channel 2 Action News will have the latest updates on the closure, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

Channel 2 Action News reported when a similar closure happened at the same facility in July.

The Atlanta VA Health Care System told the property owner about water intrusion in the facility on Monday.

According to VA officials, the lessor said they will work to repair and resolve the damage and tell VA leadership when patient care can restart at the property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, the VA said veteran patients are being contacted by Atlanta VA schedulers to convert appointments to virtual appointments or to offer in-person appointments at alternate locations.

Rescheduling options are also being offered, the VA said.

“Our team will outreach to Veterans to minimize impact to patient care, including telephone calls and text messages,” officials said in a statement.

For appointment updates, veterans impacted by the closure can call 404-545-9452 or the main AVAHCS line at 404-321-6111.

The VA said updates will be provided when available and thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the closure and its impacts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group