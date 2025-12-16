Atlanta STEM program makes global impact

ATLANTA — STEM Atlanta is adapting to recent changes in government funding, leading the organization to pivot its focus while continuing its mission to provide diverse scholars with resources in STEM education.

Dr. Maxine Cain, founder of STEM Atlanta, shares the importance of this shift, especially after her recent experiences serving children in Cape Town, South Africa.

The pivot comes after STEM Atlanta experienced a significant loss in funding due to recent diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) policy changes.

As a response, the organization rebranded from STEM Atlanta Women to STEM Atlanta, aiming to ensure resources are available to all innovative scholars irrespective of gender or race.

STEM Atlanta has been committed to providing emerging tech training for 10 years, focusing on developing a pipeline of talent in artificial intelligence and other STEM fields.

This commitment is critical not only in the U.S. but also in locations like South Africa, where Cain recently served.

Cain expressed the organization’s dedication to inclusion: “We truly embraced it because we really want to provide resources to all innovative scholars...both boys, girls, all races, all talent,” she said.

This perspective underscores the organization’s mission to foster a diverse talent pool in STEM.

Partner organizations, including the Atlanta Dream, Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, Google and Home Depot have been integral to STEM Atlanta’s initiatives, helping to facilitate new opportunities and outreach for students in various fields.

This year, the collaboration with Next Level Living allowed STEM Atlanta to extend its mission internationally, marking a significant shift in scope for their programming.

Cain shared her gratitude for this new direction, saying, “Never in a million years would I have thought that I would be in Cape Town, South Africa... on the ground... serving and supporting these babies.”

Cain plans to leverage the experiences gained this year to enhance programming for 2026, with specific initiatives yet to be outlined publicly.

