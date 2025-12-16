Goodbye, Peach Drop! City announces new drone, firework show for New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s famous New Year’s Eve tradition, the Peach Drop, will be replaced. The city has re-imagined the big party this year.

It’s now going to feature city-wide fireworks and drones.

Lloyd Harding told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that it will be very hard to say goodbye.

“I just want to know how they’ll get it done and how it’s going to look,” Harding said.

The Peach Drop dates back 36 years. But this coming year, it will be out.

“This New Year’s Eve, we’re reimagining that tradition with ‘Countdown Over ATL!’” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a social media post announcing the plans to “light up that night” with fireworks, featuring several displays all over the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

“For some residents, you’ll be able to see a drone show featuring the famous peach at midnight,” Dicken said.

Drones are all the rage for 21st-century light shows.

The city hasn’t publicly named its contractor yet, but the company Sky Elements, which has done many drone shows in Atlanta.

“It is pretty cool. I didn’t know you can still see it from very far away. So, I’m curious to see what the radius is,” Makela Mends said, who lives in midtown Atlanta.

The mayor said residents will be able to simply step outside or meet on a rooftop.

The Peach Drop attracted anywhere from 60,000 to 100,000 partygoers to Underground Atlanta every New Year’s Eve.

The city’s new plan is designed to be safe and accessible to every neighborhood.

Harding hopes that’s the case.

“The Peach Drop was very traditional. Everyone knows about it, even if you’re outside the state. It feels a bit much, but I can get used to it depending on how it’s done,” Harding said.

The mayor said more details are coming soon.

©2025 Cox Media Group