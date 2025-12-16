Serial rapist targeted women who were homeless, DA says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney, announced Tuesday a serial rapist has been convicted.

District Attorney Fani Willis said Christopher Harley violently assaulted four women, some of whom were suffering from mental health issues and homelessness.

She credited Detectives Khobei Cooper and Ronald Stoddard, as well as her staff, for not giving up on the victims.

“They did not throw away victims that other people might not have thought have value,” she said. “They gave their very best to make sure this man was brought to justice.

The announcements came one day before her scheduled testimony in front of a Senate investigative committee looking into her prosecution of President Donald Trump and others accused of election interference.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum praised the efforts of the detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s important. Our officers, our investigators work hard to make sure everyone in the city has the protection and the dignity of the law, regardless of who they are,” he said.

