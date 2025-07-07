Wellstar Kennestone to expand facilities in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — On Monday, a hospital that people in Cobb County and across north Georgia depend on is less than a year away from a big expansion.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer went to Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta for a look at the progress on construction and the new design plans.

As Stouffer walked through Kennestone, she saw work crews touching up windows and moving equipment.

Signs are in place around the facility where a new tower is coming together for the expansion.

In design renderings, you can see plans for brighter spaces, bigger areas and expansions to provide more patient services.

The expansion inside the new tower is aimed at adding more than 200 new rooms. Kennestone officials said it comes at a time when they need to grow.

Last May, Kennestone’s emergency room was elevated to a Level 1 Trauma Center, able to treat the most critical patients.

It’s a boon to patients, especially when Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta gets busy, after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center.

“We are in a great location to be north of Atlanta,” Lang said. “But [we] can also help with Atlanta when Grady goes on bypass, which often happens. When they go on bypass, we’re just minutes away to provide that level of trauma care.”

The Cobb County-Cherokee County area and north Georgia region just keep growing and there’s one feature in the new tower for the newest residents: more baby beds and a bigger neo-natal intensive care unit.

Hospital President Lorrie Lang was with Stouffer, telling Channel 2 Action News about what to expect when the new tower opens next spring.

“State of the art healthcare in your backyard,” Liang said. “Patients don’t need to cross state lines or go downtown for world class care, you can get it right here in your community.”

