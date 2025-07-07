28 arrested after $640K worth of methamphetamine seized during Bartow County bust

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A drug task force operation in Bartow County led to the arrests of 28 people and seizure of more than a half million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, officers in a multi-county investigation disrupted a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network.

During the operation, Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap and Drug Task Force agents identified Jonathan Russell Nelson of Acworth as “the primary target” of their investigation.

Nelson is accused being a “multi-kilogram methamphetamine distributor with confirmed ties to the Vagos Motorcycle Club. At the time of his arrest, Nelson was in possession of over two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and multiple firearms.”

On July 2, officers and agents from multiple agencies, including Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Cartersville Police Department and the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles worked to execute eight search warrants.

The operation went to Bartow, Cherokee and Paulding counties, leading to the 28 arrests mentioned by officials.

“The individuals arrested face charges for various violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, including Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, as well as felony Obstruction of Officers and multiple firearms offenses,” according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what agents and officer seized during the operation:

Approximately 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (estimated street value of $640,000)

Seventeen fluid ounces of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Sixteen firearms

Five vehicles

U.S. currency (undisclosed amount)

“These arrests and seizures are the direct result of dedicated collaboration between local, state, and federal partners to keep dangerous drugs and violent criminals out of our communities,” Sheriff Millsap said in a statement. “I commend the hard work of all personnel involved in this operation.”

